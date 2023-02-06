Man threatens to rob, kidnap 3 UCLA students in campus parking garages: Police

At least three UCLA students were approached by a man in campus parking structures who threatened to rob and potentially kidnap them, school officials announced Monday, and police are searching for the suspect.

According to school police all three incidents happened Sunday. The first in Parking Structure 1 off of Gayley Avenue. Police said around 4:30 p.m. a man approached a student, grabbed her hands and refused to let her go. He demanded money from her, and threatened to take her to another location, claiming he had a gun, which the victim said they didn't see.

The other two students were approached hours later, in Parkin Structure 7, next to the Drake Track and Field Stadium on Charles E Young Drive North. In all three incidents, the victims were able to pull away from the man and leave the parking structure.

Authorities said they're searching for a Black man between the ages of 25 and 40. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with short dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with white lettering, light blue jeans. Police said that during the incident in Parking Structure 7, he also had an orange and red blanket.

Only one of the students approached was injured, suffering just minor scratches.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information was asked to call 310-825-1491.