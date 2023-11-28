Man suspected of setting multiple fires in DTLA arrested

A man suspected of igniting multiple fires near the downtown Los Angeles area has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday.

Private security personnel in the area of Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard allegedly saw 40-year-old Miguel Abad Muñoz setting multiple fires around 10 a.m. Monday.

LAPD Central Area patrol officers responded and arrested Muñoz near Hope Street north of Washington Boulevard.

Muñoz was arrested on suspicion of arson of property and was being held on $50,000 bail. According to the LAPD, a small black butane lighter was recovered and booked as evidence.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that Muñoz started fires at eight separate sites where property, including loose trash and other debris, was ignited.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and extinguished the fires. LAFD arson investigators were assisting the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the case was encouraged to contact LAPD Central Area detectives at 213-486-6606. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.