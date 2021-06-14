Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Ventura County Mountains
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM PDT, Coachella Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until WED 7:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire

Man suspected of killing security guard in Long Beach hit-and-run arrested

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Security guard killed in hit-and-run crash in Long Beach

A heartbroken family is asking for the public’s help finding the person who struck and killed a beloved father and security guard.

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A suspect was arrested Monday night after killing a beloved father and security guard in Long Beach over the weekend.

RELATED: Beloved family man, security guard killed in Long Beach hit-and-run

According to authorities, the suspect has been identified as Quentin Darnell Black, a 31-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, who was booked for one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury. 

Bail was set at $100,000.

Derrick Smith, 54, was working inside a guard shack for a housing complex when a driver slammed into the structure and immediately left the scene around 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe. Officials said the suspect was speeding in the area when he lost control and plowed into the guard shack.

Smith’s sister, Jenine Nelson-Piggot, made a personal plea to the public to find the person responsible for his death. 

Nelson-Piggot said she went to the scene of the crash with her husband and found the shack shattered in pieces.

According to authorities, officers performed life-saving measures on the security guard until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived, but Smith succumbed to his injuries at the scene.