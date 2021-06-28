Man suspected of jumping out of LAX flight breaks leg, facing federal charges

The passenger who jumped out of a SkyWest plane on LAX's taxiway last Friday is now facing criminal charges.

The passenger, 33-year-old Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez, of Mexico, is being charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Flight leaving LAX interrupted after passenger opens door, jumps onto taxiway

Victoria Dominguez broke his leg after falling on the taxiway. Authorities say he tried to enter the cockpit before opening the emergency exit and then jumping out of the plane.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

