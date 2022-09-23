Man struck and killed on 405 Freeway in Granada Hills

A man in his 30s was struck and killed on the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Granada Hills overnight, officials said.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene around 3:15 a.m. near the Devonshire Street exit.

The investigation reveals the victim got out of his Infiniti sedan when his car became disabled. He was then struck by a pickup truck and when first responders arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

The three right lanes were closed for the early stages of the investigation.

