Man stabbed to death in Ventura

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Ventura overnight.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of E. McFarlane Drive near Cameron Street and Comstock Drive.

According to police, the victim, 31-year-old Jose Contreras, was found by responding officers at the scene suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital where died from his injuries.

Police said Contreras and the victim knew each other, and both were at a party at a home on E. McFarlane when an argument between the two happened, resulting in Contreras' stabbing.

SUGGESTED:

Contreras' death may be gang-related, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

No suspects have been arrested or identified at this time.

Anyone with any information who may have witnessed this event is asked to call Detective Nuñez at 805-339-4328.