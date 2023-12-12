Man dies after being stabbed on LA Metro train

article

A man has died after police say he was stabbed on a Los Angeles Metro station. The suspect, who took off from the scene in South LA, remains on the run.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 2400 block of South Flower Street around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. After arriving at the scene and launching an investigation, LAPD learned that the man stabbed on the train went home after the incident and was later pronounced dead.

As of Tuesday night, officials have not released the stabbing victim's name.

LAPD has not released a description of the stabbing suspect.