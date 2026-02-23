25 Mexican National Guard troops dead following killing of cartel boss ‘El Mencho’

The Brief Mexico has descended into widespread violence following a military operation that killed Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The U.S. State Department and Global Affairs Canada have issued urgent "shelter-in-place" advisories for citizens in affected regions. Retaliatory unrest has paralyzed major transit hubs and resort cities like Puerto Vallarta.



GUADALAJARA, Mexico – The killing of Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord, "El Mencho," has triggered a wave of retaliatory violence across multiple states, prompting international travel warnings and a nationwide security crisis.

What we know:

Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, the long-time head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed Sunday during a targeted military raid in the town of Tapalpa.

In the hours following the announcement, suspected cartel members initiated "narcobloqueos" (narco-blockades), hijacking and torching buses, trucks, and businesses across Jalisco and neighboring regions.

The violence has forced the cancellation of numerous flights to and from resort destinations like Puerto Vallarta, leaving hundreds of international tourists stranded.

Global Affairs Canada and the U.S. State Department have advised all nationals in the area to shelter in place and avoid non-essential travel.

What we don't know:

While the death of El Mencho is confirmed, it is unclear who will immediately succeed him within the CJNG’s hierarchical structure.

Authorities have not yet released the full casualty count from the subsequent street battles between gang members and the Mexican army.

The duration of the current travel bans and the safety of stranded civilians in rural parts of Jalisco are unknown.

What's next:

The Mexican government, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, is under immense pressure to contain the spillover violence and prevent a total security collapse in the western states.

Increased military patrols are expected in urban centers and along major highways.

For travelers, airlines are monitoring the situation daily, but normal flight schedules are not expected to resume until the "shelter-in-place" orders are lifted by federal authorities.

What you can do:

Register with your embassy: If you are currently in Mexico, enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) or the Registration of Canadians Abroad to receive emergency updates.

Stay indoors: Follow local law enforcement instructions and avoid all areas where blockades or fires have been reported.

Check flight status: Contact your airline directly before heading to any airport in the Jalisco region, as ground transportation to terminals may be blocked.