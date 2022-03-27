Man shot to death in Pico Rivera

A man was fatally wounded Sunday morning in Pico Rivera, authorities said.

The shooting in the 5400 block of Rosemead Boulevard was reported at approximately 1:51 a.m., the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no other information available.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

