Man shot to death in Norwalk identified

A man found shot to death next to a park bench in Norwalk was identified Saturday.

Jose Luis Tavarez was 55 years old, according to the coroner's office.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded around 3:55 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting in the 11900 block of 162nd Street, a few blocks south of Alondra Boulevard. They found the victim now identified as Tavarez next to a park bench with several gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Witnesses saw several Hispanic suspects congregating near the bench where the victim was located," sheriff's officials said in a statement. "After hearing the gunshots, witnesses saw the suspects run northbound through the park and out of view."

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact the department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.