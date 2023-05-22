Man shot to death in Gardena

A man was shot to death in Gardena, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 10:53 p.m. Sunday in the 14800 block of Chadron Avenue, according to officials.

Homicide investigators learned at the scene the victim was driving a white Toyota Corolla northbound on Chadron Avenue when he passed a group of four to five people standing on the west side of the street and they started shooting at him, Lt. Hugo Reynaga said.

The victim sped off and crashed into multiple parked cars nearby, he added. The victim, who has not been identified, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.