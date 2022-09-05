29-year-old father shot to death at engagement party in Northridge

An argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge late Sunday turned deadly, with one of those men being shot to death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the party rental hall in the area near 19500 Parthenia Street.

According to police, the 40-year-old suspect shot the 29-year-old victim - identified as Edgar Rodriguez of Anaheim - multiple times during that argument and ran away from the scene. Mutiple witnesses identified the suspect to police, but his name has not been released as the search for him continues.

Rodriguez was one of the guests at the party, authorities said. His mother, wife, and two small children were also there.

Another man was pistol-whipped and treated at the scene.