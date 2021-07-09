Man shot, killed in South Los Angeles

article

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 9100 block of Juniper Street around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the deceased man's identity.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been announced in the deadly shooting.

