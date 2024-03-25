Man shot, killed by another man in Reseda, police say

One person is dead in a shooting in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley late Monday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 7500 block of Jamieson Avenue in Reseda. A man, believed to be 50 years old, was killed in the shooting, LAPD said.

The suspect, believed to be a 20-year-old man, allegedly took off in a black sedan, according to LAPD.

Officials did not give a specific description of the 20-year-old suspect.