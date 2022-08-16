Man shot outside Salt Bae's Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Beverly Hills

An investigation is underway after a man was shot outside Salt Bae's popular Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Beverly Hills Monday night.

Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Canon Drive just before 11 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

They found a man shot outside the steakhouse. He was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition, officials said.

At this time the motive for the shooting remains unclear, but police say the preliminary investigation reveals this was not a random act.

There is no active threat to the Beverly Hills community, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125.