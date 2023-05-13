Man shot and killed outside DTLA Metro station

article

A man was shot to death outside a Metro station in downtown Los Angeles Friday night, and the LAPD is searching for the shooter.

Officers were called to the Metro Red Line Station at the intersection of W. 1st Street and Hill street just before midnight Friday night.

When officers arrived at the seen, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter, who police identified as a 23-year-old man, ran from the station. Police said the two men were arguing, when the suspect took out a gun and shot the man.

SUGGESTED: Deadly Metro Blue line stabbing once again raises train safety concerns

Police released no other information about the victim or the suspected shooter. Anyone with information about the crime was asked to contact police.

Metro has faced its share of safety issues, especially in the last few months. More than 20 people had died on Metro between January and March 2023, according to a Los Angeles Times report. According to Metro, the Red Line had the highest number of crimes in 2022.