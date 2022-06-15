Man seen on video attacking elderly person in Glendale

Glendale police are looking for a suspect who assaulted an elderly man in an unprovoked attack.

Police say the attack happened May 10 just before 11 a.m. on the sidewalk of Central Ave. near Colorado St., in front of the Glendale Galleria.

The entire incident was caught on video.

Police say a man walked up to a 71-year-old man and punched him multiple times in the face and fled. Police say the victim sustained major injuries. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

Anyone with info that can assist the investigation is encouraged to call Glendale PD at 818-548-4911.