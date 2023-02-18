Man robbed at Van Nuys home while trying to sell high-end watch to online buyer

A man was robbed while trying to sell an expensive watch to a buyer he met online, police say.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim and the potential buyer met on a social media platform and agreed to meet at the victim's house in Van Nuys to buy the high-end wristwatch.

The suspect then drove to the victim's house in a black BMW four-door sedan. As the victim showed the man the wristwatch, two additional men exited from the vehicle and approached the victim. Two of the men were armed and took the victim's watch and other personal items.

All three suspects then fled in the vehicle.

Officers were called to the scene and were able to locate the suspects within three hours. The suspect's vehicle was located at a nearby motel. Officers arrested one adult and two juvenile suspects in connection with the robbery. The victim’s watch and other items taken during the robbery were recovered at the motel. They also recovered the two loaded handguns.

The adult suspect was identified as 21-year-old Devon Perry. All three were booked for robbery.

The Los Angeles Police Department urges anyone who is selling items online to meet their potential buyer in a well-lit public location or at any police station.