Man mauled to death by 4 dogs in Jurupa Valley

A man was mauled to death by a group of dogs in Jurupa Valley Tuesday, according to Riverside County officials.

Riverside County Animal Services officers were called to a property near Bellegrave Avenue and Martin Street, after the Sheriff's Department received 911 calls about screaming in the area around 7:30 a.m.

The man who was attacked was apparently at the home doing work for the homeowner when he was attacked by the four animals — three Belgian malinois and one cane corso. The dogs were owned by the property owner. According to officials, the property is a house that's been converted to a business. The property owner wasn't home at the time of the attack, but when he returned, he surrendered the animals to officials.

The victim's identity has not been released, but deputies said the man had done work at the property without incident.

All four animals were euthanized.

Riverside County Animal Services Director Erin Gettis called the mauling "a horrific reminder for dog owners to be vigilant in keeping communities, dogs and people safe."

