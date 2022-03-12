Man killed while walking his dog in Mid-City area

Police are searching for the suspect who murdered a man who was walking his dog Saturday morning in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 52-year-old victim was walking his dog around 5 a.m. near the corner of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street when a dark sedan approached him.

Police say the suspect exited the vehicle, exchanged words with the victim then fired multiple shots at him.

The suspect got back into the vehicle and fled northbound on Genesee Avenue.

Police say the victim’s body was discovered around 6:15 a.m. by a passerby who called 911.

The victim’s name has not been released yet. It is unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The dog was uninjured and returned home on its own, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

