Man killed saving family from hit-and-run driver: $50,000 reward offered

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a reward for information on a hit-and-run incident from February that left one man dead in South Los Angeles.

Jemmy Chavarria, was killed on Feb. 26, when he, his wife, and his child were crossing 84th Street in a crosswalk near the intersection of Hoover Street around 7:15 p.m. According to officials, a crossing guard had stopped traffic along Hoover Street when a speeding gray sedan, traveling northbound headed into the southbound lanes toward the family, before hitting Chavarria.

Just before the collision, officers say, the father pushed his wife out of harm's way, and tossed his baby in his air toward the sidewalk, saving their lives.

Chavarria was taken to a hospital, where he ended up dying from his injuries. According to LAPD, the driver fled the scene.

Video obtained from a Tesla that was near the scene showed the vehicle police are looking for — an older model, metallic-colored sedan. LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno says they believe the suspect is from the area near where the collision took place.

The LAPD is offering $50,000 to any information leading to the arrest of the suspected driver. Anyone with information is asked to call traffic detectives at (323) 421-2500.

City News Service contributed to this report.

