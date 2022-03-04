Father killed in Baldwin Hills hit-and-run

A Lancaster father who was visiting his mother in Baldwin Hills was killed after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning, police said.

The victim was identified by family members as 32-year-old Joshua Brown.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators said according to witness statements, Brown was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when he was struck at the intersection of La Cienega and Obama boulevards around 2:30 a.m.

"It’s sick, man. It’s sad. With all the killings and stuff going on, I just wish everything would stop," Brown’s cousin, Christian Bowman said. "I just hope they figure it out what’s going on with this."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

His mother, Jocie Johnson, told FOX 11’s Mario Ramirez that Brown had just completed trucking school.

On Friday morning, LAPD detectives were gathering evidence and were checking for surveillance footage at nearby businesses to help identify the suspect’s vehicle.

Brown is survived by his fiancé and son, Ace.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



