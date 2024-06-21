Man killed in Metro train in South Los Angeles; 3 suspects on the run

A deadly shooting broke out inside a Los Angeles Metro train late Friday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 5600 block of West Jefferson Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood. Officials tell FOX 11 a man was shot and up to three suspects are on the run.

Officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the shooting.

The description of the three suspects as of 9 p.m., June 21.

Friday's shooting marks yet another violent incident taking place on Metro's property. Over the last month, attacks on bus drivers, passengers and bystanders inside and outside the public transit vehicles have haunted Metro.

In a previous report published by FOX 11 on May 2024, at least seven attacks took place on Metro's property between April 22 and May 21.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Timeline of Metro incidents, Apr.-May 2024

Since the series of attacks on public transit vehicles and properties, Metro board members, LA County leaders and LA City Council have all pushed for increasing safety measures.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Recent attacks on LA Metro transit system prompt proposed safety measures at Thursday’s board meeting