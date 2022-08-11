Hit-and-run driver sought in man's death in Los Angeles

A driver is being sought in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a man in Los Angeles.

It happened on July 28 around 1:30 a.m. in the area near Vernon and Towne avenues.

Witnesses told the Los Angeles Police Department they saw Eduardo Trujillo lay down on the street when an unknown truck ran him over. That driver fled the scene, police said. That's when a second vehicle runs over Trujillo, again not stopping and speeding away from the area.

Trujillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspect's identification, arrest, and conviction.

If anyone has additional information regarding the vehicle and the driver, please contact Detective Juan

Campos, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713, or email him at 31480@Iapd.online.