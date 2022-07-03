Man killed in rollover crash in Hesperia

One man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Hesperia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Hesperia Road near Lemon Street around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, to reports of a crash involving a 2001 Ford Ranger.

Investigators say they believe the driver was traveling northbound on Hesperia Road, before crossing over into the southbound lane and eventually leaving the road entirely. The vehicle rolled several times before stopping along the edge of the road, according to deputies.

The driver of the Ranger, a 47-year-old Hesperia man, died from his injuries, but he has not yet been identified.

Deputies are still investigating. It's not yet been determined if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500.

