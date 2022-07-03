SUV crashes into Temecula storefront, none injured

article

An SUV crashed into a furniture store in Temecula today, but no one was injured.

The vehicle crashed into the Dos Hermanos Artisans showroom located in a shopping center in the 28000 block of Old Town Front Street at about 2:10 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A photo from the scene shared by the fire department shows a vehicle part way into the front of the business and a crumbled concrete block pillar nearby.

SUGGESTED: 6 injured in Sawtelle crash with 3 cars, multiple pedestrians

"Two parties were uninjured and two businesses were impacted by the collision," fire officials said.

Details about how the crash occurred were not immediately available.