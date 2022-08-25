Video: Fed-up Anaheim neighbor confronts street takeover crowd with curved machete

A man who was fed up with the number of street takeovers in his Anaheim neighborhood approached one of the street takeover crowds with a curved machete Thursday.

The man, Meda, said he was sleeping outside on his porch Thursday when a street takeover startled him.

"I was sleeping [on the porch]. I had been drinking a little bit, and then suddenly I woke up. There was a lot of noise and cars spinning. I don't remember much, but there were about five cars and a lot of people," he said in Spanish.

He said he saw what was happening, and was upset. He decided to grab his machete to "scare the crowd." He said the takeovers happen repeatedly in his neighborhood, and have for the past several years.

"I am not a killer. I wasn't going to hurt anyone, but I wanted to scare them off by scraping the ground with it. They probably thought I was crazy," said Meda.

Meda said he doesn't think many people noticed him, but the video shows one man talking to Meda, and telling him to "go to bed."

"They told me that I should know to go away because they bring guns, so I left," said Meda.

Meda said he doesn't want to have any problems.

"I don't want to have any problems. I am from El Salvador and I moved here to be happy and have no problems. [The street takeovers] are ridiculous, and they awaken people who are trying to sleep," said Meda.

Meda says he has the machete because he normally uses it for cane cutting, and it has a dull blade.

Police arrived at the intersection within seven minutes, and by that time, the cars all dispersed. The City of Anaheim implemented a municipal code making it a misdemeanor crime to participate or watch a street race.

No arrests were made.