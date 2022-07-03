Man in wheelchair killed in North Hollywood hit-and-run

A man in a wheelchair was fatally injured when a sedan struck him and fled the scene Sunday morning in North Hollywood, authorities said.

A dark-colored, four-door sedan was going southbound on Vineland Avenue at about 2:55 a.m. when it struck the pedestrian in the southbound lanes between Sherman Way and Vanowen Street and drove away, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Paramedics arriving at the location pronounced the pedestrian, a man in his early 50s, dead at the scene. Police had no description of the motorist.