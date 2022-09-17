Man holding airsoft gun shot and killed by LAPD in South LA

Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding an airsoft rifle Saturday in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A.

Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.

"When a man exited the residence holding a black rifle, an officer-involved shooting occurred," Madison said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. No one else was injured.

Detectives said early Saturday that they weren't sure if the rifle the man was allegedly holding was a real gun or an airsoft gun.

"We do not know if the rifle… is potentially a rifle or an airsoft gun," said LAPD Detective Rebecca Aguilar. "It is extremely realistic."

Detectives say the rifle doesn’t appear to have the usual safety orange barrel for mock guns.

There was a delay in processing the evidence due to LAPD needing to wait for the coroner to attend to the body first.

By Saturday night, LAPD confirmed that the weapon they collected was, in fact, an airsoft gun, but no other information was available.

No one else in the home during the domestic situation was harmed, Detectives add the bodycam for the shooting will be released per LAPD protocol.

