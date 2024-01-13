Camarillo traffic collision involving on-duty patrol deputy

An on-duty Camarillo patrol deputy was involved in a traffic collision with another motorist Friday, according to authorities.

The crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 near Adolfo Road and Flynn Road, the Camarillo Police Department reported.

Police said that the deputy involved in the collision had been responding to assist another officer on an unrelated traffic stop.

According to authorities, the collision occurred inside the intersection of Adolfo Road and Flynn Road.

As a result of the traffic collision, the intersection was shut down for several hours during the investigation.

Police said that there were no life-threatening injuries resulting from the traffic collision.