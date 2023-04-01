Man hears knock, opens door of Van Nuys home only to be shot dead

One man was killed and another injured when a gunman appeared at the door of their Van Nuys home, police said.

Authorities say a 50-year-old man answered a knock at the back door of the home Saturday morning and was shot to death; a 44-year-old man was also wounded.

He was rushed to the hospital and listed in stable condition, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

Officers responded at 2 a.m. to the 15100 block of Gilmore Street, west of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, on reports of a shooting in the back of the home. Witnesses told officers a man knocked on the door and when the 50-year-old responded, the suspect shot both victims and ran away, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called and pronounced the 50-year-old victim dead at the scene.

Police had no suspect description. It is not clear if the suspect and victims knew each other.

