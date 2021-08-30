Man found stabbed to death on pedestrian bridge in Fullerton

article

A man was found stabbed to death on a pedestrian bridge over a street in Fullerton Monday.

Officers went to Harbor Boulevard and Walnut Avenue at about 4:40 a.m. after someone called 911 to report finding a person who had been stabbed, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers located a ... 20-year-old male Hispanic victim with a stab wound on the pedestrian bridge crossing over Harbor Boulevard," police said in a statement.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally wounded man.

"At this point in the investigation, the motive is not yet known, or whether it is gang-related," police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 714- 738-5334, or contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or www.occrimestoppers.org.

