Man found stabbed to death in East LA: LASD

A homicide investigation is underway in East Los Angeles Thursday morning after a man was found stabbed to death at a basketball court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4900 block of E. Cesar Chavez Avenue just before 5 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).