Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot to death inside car in Tujunga

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Tujunga
FOX 11

Man found shot to death in Tujunga

Authorities said they found the man in his car and that he suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

TUJUNGA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Tujunga after a man was found shot dead inside a car overnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car. 

The victim - who is described as a man in his 30s - was found with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A weapon was not discovered in the car, police said. Suspect information was not immediately available.  