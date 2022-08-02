Man found shot to death inside car in Tujunga

A homicide investigation is underway in Tujunga after a man was found shot dead inside a car overnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car.

The victim - who is described as a man in his 30s - was found with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A weapon was not discovered in the car, police said. Suspect information was not immediately available.