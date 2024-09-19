Californians can now add their ID, driver's license to their Apple Wallet

Californians can now store their state IDs and driver's licenses in their Apple Wallet.

The feature launched Thursday in the state. It allows you to tap your iPhone or Apple Wallet at select businesses and TSA checkpoints, including at LAX and SFO. You can even use the stored info to verify your identity through certain apps.

"With this new integration, we’re working to better serve the people of California in the 21st Century," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release.

When you use the new Apple Wallet feature, you only share the info needed for that specific transaction. Before it goes through, you'll need to authorize the information you want shared through Face ID or Touch ID. You won't need to unlock, show, or hand over your device to present your ID.

Californians will soon be able to add their driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet. / Apple

With Thursday's announcement, California becomes the seventh state to enable access to IDs through Apple Wallet. Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland and Ohio already offer the service. As of last month, Californians can also add their mobile driver's licenses to Google Wallet.

The program is part of the California DMV's mDL pilot program, which launched last year. According to the state, more than 625,000 Californians have added their IDs to their digital wallets.

But not everyone can participate. The program is limited to 1.5 million participants.

To add your ID to your Apple Wallet, open the app and click the "+" in the top right corner. From there, select "Driver's License or State ID," then choose California. You'll then be prompted to take photos of the front and back of the card and a selfie. Once you follow all the instructions, your photos will be sent to the DMV for verification.

And, before you ask, yes, you still need to carry your physical driver's license while you drive.

For more information about the service, and how to add your ID or driver's license to your Apple Wallet, go to learn.wallet.apple/id.