Expand / Collapse search

Pursuit suspect in allegedly stolen vehicle leads authorities on dangerous, reckless chase

By
Updated  September 20, 2024 2:10pm PDT
Police Chases
FOX 11

Driver hops curb during wild police chase: FULL

A reckless driver in an allegedly stolen car led the Los Angeles Police Department on a wild chase across LA County, before making a run for it near Downey. The driver let out a passenger before leading police for another 15 minutes.

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was taken into custody after a wild and bizarre pursuit came to an end in the Norwalk area. 

The pursuit, which started after an LAPD traffic stop near San Pedro, escalated through multiple neighborhoods before ending in a foot chase and the suspect's arrest. 

Reckless LA County pursuit: Highlights

Here's a look at the most jaw-dropping moments during Friday's reckless pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect.

SkyFOX picked up the chase in Long Beach around 12:40 p.m., with the suspect recklessly navigating both city streets and freeways. The car, which is believed to be stolen, was seen driving at high speeds on surface streets, blowing through intersections, driving on the wrong side of the street, and even driving on sidewalks. 

During the chase, the vehicle’s passenger side door was seen swinging open before the female passenger later jumped out of the vehicle near the intersection of Redondo Ave. and Willow St. in Long Beach.

Door open as pursuit driver leads police on chase

The passenger of the vehicle exited the vehicle and the pursuit continued.

The woman's connection to the driver is unknown. She did not appear to be injured and it’s unclear if she was involved in the crime.

Pursuit suspect drives over median, wrong-way against traffic

A pursuit suspect drove over the center median and drove the wrong-way against traffic Friday afternoon as he led authorities on a chase.

The suspect continued driving erratically, at one point speeding onto sidewalks and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Pursuit suspect drives on sidewalk

A reckless driver who led authorities on a pursuit Friday afternoon drove on the sidewalk while evading deputies.

The pursuit came to a dramatic end when the vehicle stopped at a dead end near Jessey Ave. and Stangate St. The driver exited the car and fled on foot, leading LAPD officers on a tense chase through the area.

Wild end to dangerous pursuit

A dangerous pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle came to a dramatic end Friday afternoon.

SkyFOX clocked him running at speeds of 15 mph. He ran through residential streets, but he didn't get too far. An officer was tailing from behind and quickly tackled him to the ground. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Image 1 of 6

 

No injuries were reported during the chase. Officers are still investigating the full circumstances surrounding the pursuit, including the role of the passenger.