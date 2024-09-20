Pursuit suspect in allegedly stolen vehicle leads authorities on dangerous, reckless chase

A suspect was taken into custody after a wild and bizarre pursuit came to an end in the Norwalk area.

The pursuit, which started after an LAPD traffic stop near San Pedro, escalated through multiple neighborhoods before ending in a foot chase and the suspect's arrest.

SkyFOX picked up the chase in Long Beach around 12:40 p.m., with the suspect recklessly navigating both city streets and freeways. The car, which is believed to be stolen, was seen driving at high speeds on surface streets, blowing through intersections, driving on the wrong side of the street, and even driving on sidewalks.

During the chase, the vehicle’s passenger side door was seen swinging open before the female passenger later jumped out of the vehicle near the intersection of Redondo Ave. and Willow St. in Long Beach.

The woman's connection to the driver is unknown. She did not appear to be injured and it’s unclear if she was involved in the crime.

The suspect continued driving erratically, at one point speeding onto sidewalks and driving on the wrong side of the road.

The pursuit came to a dramatic end when the vehicle stopped at a dead end near Jessey Ave. and Stangate St. The driver exited the car and fled on foot, leading LAPD officers on a tense chase through the area.

SkyFOX clocked him running at speeds of 15 mph. He ran through residential streets, but he didn't get too far. An officer was tailing from behind and quickly tackled him to the ground. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported during the chase. Officers are still investigating the full circumstances surrounding the pursuit, including the role of the passenger.