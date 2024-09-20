Hollywood Hills mansion covered in graffiti, taken over by squatters

It's quite an eyesore… a Hollywood Hills mansion is completely covered in graffiti.

The abandoned home was taken over by squatters.

Neighbors in the area of Mulholland and Multiview drives say they have been threatened and confronted by the squatters, some of whom were armed.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department escorted people out of the house, but neighbors said the squatters returned hours later.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ SkyFOX over the graffiti filled mansion

Councilmember Nithya Raman called the house a ‘public safety issue’ and ordered the property owner to take action.

Her office released the following statement,

"Our office has been in close contact with the Los Angeles Police Department as well as the Department of Building and Safety regarding the ongoing situation at 7571 Mulholland Drive. An abatement order was previously issued by DBS, and subsequently ignored by the property owner. While DBS secured the property with fencing, that security measure was breached. This owner is in egregious violation of the law and we are elevating the issue with the abandoned buildings unit at the Department of Building and Safety to ensure that the fullest extent of enforcement is being implemented urgently and swiftly. This is a public safety issue with serious consequences for both neighbors and the surrounding community. Irresponsible property owners like the one at 7571 Mulholland Drive must take accountability for their property or face action from the city."

The property owner appears to have another home in the Hollywood Hills that also has a squatter issue.