Julio Urías: New video shows former Dodger attacking wife outside BMO Stadium

Newly released video shows former LA Dodger pitcher Julio Urías in a domestic violence incident involving his wife Daisy Perez.

In the video, which was captured in September 2023 outside BMO Stadium following an LAFC game, Urías is seen running towards his wife, pushing her against a fence, and pulling her hair.

Bystanders intervened and separated the two. Urías was then seen taking a swing, but it is unclear if Perez or anyone else was hit. Security guards then took him away.

According to TMZ, their sources said his wife had blood coming from her nose and strangulation marks and redness on her face.

Urías was arrested and booked on felony domestic violence charges. He was released the following day after posting $50,000 bail.

Ultimately, in April 2024, Urías was charged with five misdemeanor counts of domestic violence.

Days after his arrest, Urías was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

This isn't Urías' first time in legal trouble. He was arrested for domestic violence in May 2019 following an alleged incident at the Beverly Center mall in which he reportedly pushed a woman he was with. However, the victim told investigators she fell.

Julio Urías didn’t face charges for the 2019 incident. Still, he was suspended for 20 games by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Urías is currently a free agent and has not played since his September arrest.

The new video was obtained by the LA Times, which received the witness video from the California Highway Patrol.