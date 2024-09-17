'America's Got Talent' cheerleader Emily Gold dead at 17

This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. – Emily Gold, a member of the dance and cheer teams at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga, died by suicide just weeks after appearing as a contestant on "America's Got Talent." She was 17.

High school dancer Emily Gold has died weeks after appearing on "America's Got Talent." (GoFundMe/Emily Gold)

"With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away. As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time," a GoFundMe created for the teen's family read.

Los Osos High School's varsity dance team also honored Gold by sharing videos and a message on Instagram .

"We thank everyone for the love and support during this time of grief and just ask that you keep the Gold family in your thoughts and prayers," the caption read.

Gold's death is being treated as a suicide, the San Bernardino Coroners' Office confirmed to Deadline.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call reporting a "pedestrian down in lanes" on the 210 Freeway on Sept. 13. That person was struck by at least one vehicle within the HOV eastbound lane of the freeway, the CHP said. The victim died at the scene.

Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the individual's death were being investigated.

Gold was with Los Osos High's dance team when they competed in the quarterfinals of "America's Got Talent" in August. The team did not advance to the final round, but judge Simon Cowell called their performance "brilliant" and "full of energy," likening it to the "High School Musical" movie.

Shortly after that performance, Gold spoke with " People " about her experience.

"When I'm performing, I'm really thinking about all the corrections because we get corrections up until five minutes before we go on stage. So to really just think about all those so that we apply them is my biggest priority on stage."

FOX News contributed to this report.