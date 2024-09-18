You can now renew your passport online; here's how
Americans can now renew their passports online, bypassing the cumbersome mail-in paper application process that is often plagued with delays.
The U.S. State Department announced on Wednesday that its online renewal system is fully operational after testing in pilot programs.
"By offering this online alternative to the traditional paper application process, the Department is embracing digital transformation to offer the most efficient and convenient passport renewal experience possible," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
How does it work?
The new system will allow people to renew their passport through a secure website, www.travel.state.gov./renewonline.
Applicants will be able to submit their photos, necessary documents and payment from the comfort of their home.
There will be no change to the existing passport processing fees, which are currently $130 for a regular renewal.
The estimated time it takes to process an online renewal can take between six and eight weeks, the department website states.
Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter, whose bureau oversees passport processing said the department hoped to expand the program in the coming years to possibly include Americans living abroad, those seeking to renew a second passport and children's passports.
"This is not going to be the last thing that we do," she told reporters. "We want to see how this goes and then we’ll start looking at ways to continue to make this service available to more American citizens in the coming months and years."
Online renewal requirements
Here are the requirements that need to be met before renewing online according to the state department website.
- The passport you are renewing is or was valid for 10 years, and you are age 25 or older.
- We issued the passport you are renewing between 2009 and 2015, or over 9 years but less than 15 years from the date you plan to submit your application.
- You are not changing your name, gender, date of birth, or place of birth.
- You are not traveling for at least 8 weeks from the date you will submit your application. We will only offer routine service, and the time it takes to get a passport will be the same as renewing by mail.
- You are applying for a regular (tourist) passport. You cannot renew a special issuance (diplomatic, official, service) passport online.
- You live in the United States (either state or territory). You do not qualify to renew online if you live in a foreign country or have an Army Post Office (APO) or Fleet Post Office (FPO) address.
- You have your passport with you, and it is not damaged or mutilated, and you have not reported it as lost or stolen. Keep your most recent passport and do not mail it to us.
- You can pay for your passport using a credit or debit card.
- You can upload a digital passport photo.
- You are aware that we will cancel the passport you are renewing aft