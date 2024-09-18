You can now renew your passport online; here's how

Americans can now renew their passports online, bypassing the cumbersome mail-in paper application process that is often plagued with delays.

The U.S. State Department announced on Wednesday that its online renewal system is fully operational after testing in pilot programs.

"By offering this online alternative to the traditional paper application process, the Department is embracing digital transformation to offer the most efficient and convenient passport renewal experience possible," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

How does it work?

The new system will allow people to renew their passport through a secure website, www.travel.state.gov./renewonline.

Applicants will be able to submit their photos, necessary documents and payment from the comfort of their home.

There will be no change to the existing passport processing fees, which are currently $130 for a regular renewal.

The estimated time it takes to process an online renewal can take between six and eight weeks, the department website states.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter, whose bureau oversees passport processing said the department hoped to expand the program in the coming years to possibly include Americans living abroad, those seeking to renew a second passport and children's passports.

"This is not going to be the last thing that we do," she told reporters. "We want to see how this goes and then we’ll start looking at ways to continue to make this service available to more American citizens in the coming months and years."

Online renewal requirements

Here are the requirements that need to be met before renewing online according to the state department website.