Woman charged after video shows her attacking teens at Carson Taco Bell

A woman is facing felony charges after she was caught on video pepper spraying and attacking a group of teenagers at a Carson Taco Bell.

Nicole Coleman, 36, was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon. She’s also charged with one count of use of tear gas, and three counts of child abuse under conditions other than great bodily harm or death, all misdemeanors.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of six years in state prison.

Coleman is accused of pepper spraying a group of teenagers and attacking them. She allegedly punched and threw a girl to the ground. A witness told FOX 11 that Coleman also fractured a girl's skull by slamming a laptop on her head.

Witnesses said something happened between the woman's daughter and one of the kids in the group.

"While I’m relieved that none of the young victims suffered significant injuries, the nature of this attack is deeply troubling," District Attorney Gascón said. "As adults, we have a responsibility to be role models for our young people, and violence in any form is never an acceptable response."