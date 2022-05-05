Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead with rifle next to body near downtown LA gas station

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:25AM
Downtown LA
FOX 11

Dead body and rifle found in downtown LA

A man wearing a ski mask was found shot to death with a rifle next to his body near a gas station in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

LOS ANGELES - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man wearing a ski mask and gloves was found dead with a rifle next to his body in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers were called to a Chevron gas station located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Figueroa Street around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Shell casings found at the scene indicate the man may have been shot to death.

No further information was released by authorities. 

 