Man found dead with rifle next to body near downtown LA gas station

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man wearing a ski mask and gloves was found dead with a rifle next to his body in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers were called to a Chevron gas station located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Figueroa Street around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Shell casings found at the scene indicate the man may have been shot to death.

No further information was released by authorities.



