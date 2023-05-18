Man found dead after crews extinguish house fire in Los Feliz

A man was found dead Thursday inside a car that caught fire following a house fire in Los Feliz.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to a home at 2030 N Edgemont St. around 2 p.m.

It took 50 firefighters just under an hour to access, confine and fully extinguish flames that extended from three parked cars into an adjacent two-story house.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews discovered the remains of a man inside one of the cars. The fire also caused damage to the rear of the structure.

No other fatalities or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.