Man fatally shot in Aliso Viejo

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Aliso Viejo overnight.

According to authorities, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound outside a home near Via Jacinto and Via San Miguel just before midnight. He died at the scene.

Officials said the suspect left the scene before authorities arrived and remains at large.

The Orange County Sheriff's Homicide and Gang Enforcement teams are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call OC Sheriffs Dispatch at 949-770-6011 or OC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-6227.

