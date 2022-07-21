Man desperately searching for dog that was stolen from West LA boarding facility

article

A man is searching for his beloved dog after she was stolen from a boarding facility in West LA. The suspect who stole Peanut has been arrested, but he is refusing to cooperate or say where the dog is.

"I’ll do anything to get her back. She is my family," said dog owner Peter Boos.

His dog Peanut, a 4-year-old shepherd mix, was stolen from her regular boarding facility shortly after midnight last weekend. Surveillance video shows a man, identified by police as 28-year-old Edgar Matias, allegedly breaking into the facility and taking the dog.

Police arrested him a few hours later at a homeless encampment off Exposition Blvd. and Stoner Ave., but he didn’t have the dog with him. Matias was charged with commercial burglary. Police say he refuses to tell investigators where the dog is.

Boos has put up flyers all over the area and checked in with shelters in West L.A and surrounding neighborhoods; he even put out her favorite bed outside his home in case Peanut is nearby. Peanut is chipped, but she is very shy, he explains and fears she is hiding somewhere, possibly injured.

There is a $1,000 reward. Boos does not blame the boarding facility, which he has used for some time.

If you see the dog or can help, people can call Peter at ( 206-660-2399) or Andrew at (443) 425-4326.