Man chases woman from home, shoots her, then himself: LASD

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are investigating the shooting deaths of two people in Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired to a home in the 1200 block of E. 119th Street around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. When they got there, they found two people — described as a woman and man in their 40s — unresponsive, according to LASD. The woman was found lying in the driveway, the man on the street. Both had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to detectives, the woman lived across the street from where she was discovered. The man, her ex-boyfriend according to the department, was waiting for her when she got home. Deputies say the man chased the woman before shooting her, then himself. Sheriff's deputies recovered a semiautomatic handgun at the scene.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the department at (323) 890-5500 or to submit tips at lacrimestoppers.org.

