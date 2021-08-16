Man charged with killing girlfriend, injuring 4 children in wrong-way crash on the 101 Freeway

A man has been charged with murdering his girlfriend and trying to kill their four children when he allegedly crashed his vehicle into oncoming traffic on the 101 Freeway last week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Monday.

Cesar Iban Torres, 31, was charged with one count of murder, four counts each of attempted murder and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

"A family has been torn apart by this tragic collision that leaves four young children without their mother," District Attorney Gascón said.

Torres is expected to be arraigned at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Van Nuys Branch on Tuesday.

The DA's office said that on Aug. 12, Torres was driving his SUV on the 101 Freeway in Encino when he allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and struck a tractor-trailer. His 26-year-old girlfriend, Aimee Garcia, was killed and the couple’s four children, ages 1 to 7, suffered moderate injuries.

Torres is also accused of fleeing the scene and resisting arrest, the DA's office said.

The case remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

