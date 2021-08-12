1 dead, 5 injured during wrong-way crash on the 101 Freeway in Encino

One person is dead and five others were injured, including multiple children, during a multi-vehicle collision on the 101 Freeway in Encino.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. on the eastbound 101 Freeway near the 405 interchange.

The California Highway Patrol reported that around 7 p.m. a driver in a 2003 Lincoln SUV was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near the 405 interchange. Minutes later, that vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer on the freeway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer tried avoiding the collision but couldn't due to the erratic driving of the SUV driver.

A passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP and the Los Angeles Fire Department. She was identified only as a female in her 30s but her name has not been released pending family notification.

Upon CHP arrival, the driver of the SUV, identified as Cesar Iban Torres, was fleeing the scene on foot. CHP units made contact with Torres and said he was combative with the officers.

Torres is accused of physically assaulted the CHP officers and use of force was used on him, the CHP said.

Torres was taken into custody and taken to UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital for treatment. Authorities are still working to determine if alcohol or drugs played a factor in this crash.

One adult and four kids were transported to the hospital, their conditions are not known.

The 101 Freeway was partially shut down on Thursday night but has since reopened.

