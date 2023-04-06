Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for stealing cooking oil from local Chick-fil-A

By Adeja Shivonne
Published 
Untitled-design-38.png article

Suffolk County Police arrested Hector Castrol-Espinal, 23, for stealing cooking oil from Chick-fil-A in Huntington Station.

NEW YORK - Suffolk County police arrested a man for stealing cooking oil from a Chick-fil-A on 200 Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station.

Hector Castrol-Espinal, 23, was charged with five counts of petty larceny and is scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip later this month. 

Police said Castrol-Espinal stole oil from the restaurant and hauled it onto a rented truck and then resold the oil.

After a monthslong investigation officials say Castrol-Espinal siphoned oil on January 24, January 31, and February 10, February 18, and March 23 of this year.

Below are photos from surveillance cameras showing Castol-Espinal allegedly loading rental vehicles with oil.

COOKING-OIL-THEFT-LI-Jan-24.jpg

January 24th, 2023  (Suffolk County Police)

COOKING-OIL-THEFT-LI-Feb-10.jpg

February 10th, 2023 (Suffolk County Police )

Untitled-design-38.png

COOKING-OIL-THEFT-LI-MAR-23.jpg

March 23rd, 2023  (Suffolk County Police )

Police believe more businesses have been targeted.

Suffolk County police urges anyone that thinks they might have been a victim of this crime, to file a police report, by calling 631-852-COPS.