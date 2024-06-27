Man charged with raping women in 'rape dungeon on wheels' pleads not guilty

A 40-year-old man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he sexually assaulted two women in a secluded area of the Angeles National Forest in May.

Eduardo Sarabia is charged with one count of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement after the case was announced last month.

Sarabia allegedly raped a woman May 12 after driving her to a secluded area in the Angeles National Forest and allegedly sexually assaulted another woman the following day after driving her to the same location, according to the District Attorney's Office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Sarabia was arrested by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies May 13 and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

He is due back in a Pomona courtroom July 29. A date is scheduled to be set then for a hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.

If convicted as charged, Sarabia could face a maximum sentence of life in state prison, according to the District Attorney's Office.